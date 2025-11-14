VIDEO: Leotarded liberals protest ICE facility with '80s-themed aerobics class

Liberals protesting against the mass deportation policies of the Trump administration donned leotards and participated in a bizarre aerobics class outside of a detention facility.

On Sunday, about two dozen protesters dressed up in '80s garb and hopped around satirically outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.

'These people are so freaking weird ... I think they might really be space aliens.'

The Portland ICE facility has been the scene of some of the most violent protests against the agency. Protesters have also donned Halloween costumes in an attempt to ridicule federal officers and defuse claims of violent intent. One protest included nude cyclists.

Oregon Live reported that the aerobics protest was called "Sweatin' Out the Fascists," and participants collected donations for the Oregon Food Bank.

In one instance, officials blared out orders to protesters with a loudspeaker in the voice of President Donald Trump using a digital voice cloner.

Some mocked the protest on social media with humorous jabs.

"Make insane asylums full again," read one response.

"Our civil war opposition. Not sure how I will sleep peacefully again," joked another user.

"These people are so freaking weird. And of course the obligatory furry in the back. I think they might really be space aliens," added another.

The administration has previously threatened to cut off federal funds to the city if local law enforcement didn't do more to stop the attacks on federal officials.

"This is not peaceful protesting. This is left-wing anarchy that has been destroying this great American city for years, leaving police officers battered, citizens terrorized, and business properties damaged," said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in October.

"These radical left-wing lunatics have violently breached the ICE facility by using a stop sign as a battering ram," she continued, "hurled explosives and other projectiles at law enforcement, repeatedly assault and doxx officers, berate their law-abiding neighbors, and have even rolled out a guillotine in front of the ICE facility."

Leavitt added, "Law and order will prevail, and President Trump will make sure of it."

