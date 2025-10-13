Anti-ICE protest in Portland takes ugly turn when naked cyclists show up

The chaotic protests outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, took a different turn over the weekend when hundreds of nude cyclists appeared at the federal property.

The naked cyclists temporarily blocked the ICE facility's driveway, according to NewsNation correspondent Jorge Ventura. A large crowd showed up on Sunday despite the heavy rain.

Several arrests were made after some in the crowd refused to move away from the driveway when ordered.

As has become common during these rowdy demonstrations, agents with the Federal Protective Service, Border Patrol, ICE, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons had to move the crowd back from the driveway and street to allow vehicles to access the facility. Several arrests were made after some in the crowd refused to move away from the driveway when ordered.

Video from Sunday shows some in the crowd fighting against the federal agents and trying to prevent people from being arrested.

Portland is one of the cities to which President Donald Trump is trying to send federalized National Guardsmen. While Blaze News was in Portland the previous week, a judge blocked the California National Guard from being deployed after originally blocking Oregon's troops from being sent to the facility.

RELATED: Inside the Portland ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists

Inside the Portland ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists Julio Rosas/Blaze Media

A lawsuit filed by Portland and Oregon is still being deliberated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. At least two of the judges on the three-judge panel, both appointed by Trump in his first term, seemed skeptical of the lower-court judge's ruling. The circuit court's ruling is expected to be handed down sometime this week.

The protests and riots outside the ICE facility have taken a toll on the residents who live near the contested area. In addition to loud noise and tear gas, Chris Hayes, FPS assistant director for field operations, previously told Blaze News the constant traffic disruptions have posed a hazard to demonstraters and drivers.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!