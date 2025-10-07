Inside the Portland ICE facility under siege by Antifa extremists

PORTLAND, Ore. — "Do you have any weapons on you?" was the first question I was asked by the Federal Protective Service officer as I walked into the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Sunday.

"No, sir, just reporting equipment," I replied.

We walked through the winding hallways that lead to the parking garage, giving me my first glimpse of the driveway from behind the fortified gate where Antifa and other anti-ICE protesters had gathered outside once again.

"Time to start your shift!" one protester yelled as we walked to the front office so my backpack could be scanned. In a way, the protester was right.

The ongoing violent protests at the facility in the southern portion of the city in response to President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts have become a months-long problem. The focus on Portland was renewed after Trump said he wanted to deploy the National Guard there to help protect federal assets and personnel.

'By all means, voice your opinion, but not to a point where you're restricting the operation here.'

The day of my visit came after a federal judge put a temporary halt on the deployment of Oregon National Guardsmen. The facility had been prepared to receive the reinforcements, but now it was business as usual.

The previous day saw a large number of protesters attempt to block the movement of federal vehicles from the building, resulting in clashes with federal agents and officers who went outside to clear the roadway.

"No one respects you! You don't even have authority any more!" one protester exclaimed.

The processing site has the look and feel of an outpost in hostile territory. Windows up to the second floor are boarded up, doors are reinforced, meeting rooms are turned into operation and storage centers, and supplies are brought in in bulk. One whiteboard featured a drawn layout of the street and surrounding buildings. Agents from Border Patrol, ICE, HSI, and the Bureau of Prisons come and go.

The Federal Protective Service is charged with safeguarding the government's buildings and installations. A lesser-known agency compared to ICE or Border Patrol, FPS has been on the front lines daily since anti-ICE riots broke out over the summer. From Los Angeles to Portland, FPS officers have been working alongside their partner agencies to prevent rioters from damaging government property.

Chris Hayes, FPS assistant director for field operations, told Blaze News that what has stood out to him the most during the months-long protests and riots has been the resiliency of the officers who have been at the forefront of the taxing rotations.

"If I could say one thing [to the protesters]: 'We're here for the protection of the facility and to make sure that the operations can continue for the people here. ... By all means, voice your opinion, but not to a point where you're restricting the operation here. Across the street, protest, but allow this facility to do its day-to-day business,'" Hayes said.

Hayes explained that one of the biggest negative effects of the protests has been the public safety of motorists and protesters, since the crowds often spill out into the road while fighting with officers. Sometimes locals unknowingly drive into the chaotic scene, forcing them to hit their brakes or swerve to avoid collisions.

The facility's rooftop hosts agents armed with pepperballs for crowd control and rifles to counter any would-be copycat of the shooter who attacked the ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. The stakes are much higher, as the ICE building in Portland is surrounded by taller apartment buildings and homes up in the hills.

The crowd on Sunday was generally more peaceful compared to other days, until it was time to leave. Federal agents moved outside to clear a path for a vehicle leaving the premises, when some in the crowd instigated a fight. At least three people were arrested and brought inside the holding area to be processed.

