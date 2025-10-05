VIDEO: Federal agents clash with mob of Antifa-fueled, anti-ICE protesters in Portland

A large protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Portland has been heating up Saturday, and the escalation in resistance is aimed at pushing back against the possibility of President Donald Trump sending National Guard troops there to quell left-wing violence and unrest that's been ongoing on at the city's ICE facility.

A social media post claims Trump's stated aim to protect the facility and law enforcement is "nothing more than fear mongering and an intimidation tactic meant to stop Portland from resisting ICE and all of Trump’s repressive policies. Portland will not stand down, and we will not be quiet. We must follow in the footsteps of Chicago and firmly reject federal troops, and stop them from coming here in the first place."

'I hope your children f**king hate you!'

Blaze Media's National Correspondent Julio Rosas has been on the ground Saturday — right in the middle of the protest outside the Portland's besieged ICE facility — and he recorded exclusive video.

Rosas reported that federal agents deployed tear gas to repel the anti-ICE crowd blocking the ICE facility’s driveway. Check out his clip below:

Content warning: Language:

Rosas added that agents also hit the Antifa mob with "pepper balls" and the leftists threw "tear gas canisters back" at the agents — who finally had enough and "rushed into the crowd to make arrests."

Some members of the potty-mouthed militant crowd could be heard frequently dropping F-bombs upon the agents.

As the agents advanced and cleared away many anti-ICE protesters, one individual — apparently on a bullhorn and attempting to frustrate law enforcement — could be heard sarcastically hollering, "Okay, congratulations! You've conquered an intersection! Good for you!"

In another one of Rosas' videos, he reported that agents at the ICE facility made an arrest after forcing the Antifa-fueled crowd blocking a driveway to retreat; indeed numerous agents are seen piling on top of the arrested militant:

In another one of Rosas' videos, he reported that arrests continued as the crowd kept trying to heckle and badger a line of agents.

Content warning: Language:

One of the leftists — apparently a female with an unquestionably powerful voice — can be heard screaming over and over for the arresting agents to "get off of her!"

A screaming leftist also added to the agents that "I hope your children f**king hate you!" Another asked them, "You go home to your wife, and you brag about this s**t?"

On Thursday night, journalist Nick Sortor was on the ground in Portland documenting Antifa militants harassing federal agents at the ICE facility — and Sotor said the far-left crowd attacked him, and Portland police even arrested him.

In response, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday that the "Antifa-affiliated" militants in Portland as well in Chicago would feel the presence of "the Department of War" in the "next 24 hours." Noem noted there would be "backup from our military ... so what we saw happen to that journalist will not happen again."

Indeed, there is reportedly "chaos" in Chicago on Saturday as well. DHS said Saturday morning that "Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol, near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue, when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars. The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively. This is an evolving situation. FBI is on the scene."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon also announced that a full investigation into the Sortor's arrest is underway.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a media briefing Friday that "President Trump will end the radical left's reign of terror in Portland once and for all. The president has directed Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth to provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland and any ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists."

