Elon Musk's xAI inks new deal with War Department

Hot on the heels of a highly publicized dinner with Donald and Melania Trump, Elon Musk will continue his work with the federal government through a new agreement that will affect the daily workflows of Department of War employees.

Last July, Musk's xAI entered a $200 million contract with the Pentagon to adopt advanced AI capabilities for sectors like national defense. Now, both the DOW and xAI are shedding light on some of the details surrounding their partnership in other areas.

'xAI will make available a family of government-optimized foundation models.'

In late December, the DOW announced its internal AI platform would be expanded to include xAI for "frontier-grade" capabilities.

"This initiative will soon embed xAI's frontier AI systems, based on the Grok family of models, directly into GenAI.mil. Targeted for initial deployment in early 2026," a press release stated.

This will enable the "secure handling" of "Controlled Unclassified Information" in the daily workflows of government employees, who will also gain access to "global insights" on X, which will allegedly provide a "decisive information advantage."

However, there is no indication what those insights include.

The xAI company announced in its own statement that it would be providing access to its AI models, "agentic tools, research platform, and API," unlocking real-time insights.

The systems can be embedded into the daily work of the DOW's some 3 million military and civilian employees, "from the Pentagon to the tactical edge."

"xAI will make available a family of government-optimized foundation models to support classified operational workloads," the press release added.



The DOW has also entered into contracts with other advanced technology companies like EdgeRunner AI and Palmer Luckey's Anduril.

The expanded partnership between the DOW and Musk came just days after xAI announced a new artificial voice generation application.

The Grok Voice Agent API operates essentially as a search engine optimizer that acts as a voice for a chatbot. The company released a series of sample voices, which "speak dozens of languages, call tools, and search realtime data."

The product is currently being rolled out in Teslas to relay vehicle status, search directions, and control navigation.

