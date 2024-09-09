Space Force AI chatbot now capable of operating missile defense systems and satellites for soldiers

An artificial intelligence-backed "Battle Buddy" would process data and military doctrine and streamline the relay of communications when soldiers use it.

The product, EdgeRunner AI, is essentially a chatbot that will work with soldiers (or guardians for the Space Force) to provide information during missions or help the soldier more efficiently complete a task individually.

Interestingly, the EdgeRunner AI is not connected to a network and operates natively like a computer program. This is an obvious security benefit when working within a foreign theater of war.

'The AI Battle Buddy can significantly enhance the capabilities of space guardians by improving satellite control.'

The technology's real power seems to come from its application with Space Force; the company boasts about the military branch's support on its website.

CEO Tyler Saltsman told Blaze News that his technology can significantly enhance satellite control and data interpretation for the Space Force.

"In space combat, satellites play crucial roles in everything from surveillance to communication. The AI Battle Buddy can significantly enhance the capabilities of space guardians by improving satellite control and data interpretation," Saltsman said.

The CEO added that the AI could help determine the risk related to missile defense and intelligence using predictive insights.

On the ground, the AI can provide a plethora of data to soldiers or intelligence officers while operating offline. Saltsman explained that the technology enables voice-operated interfaces that interact with vehicles and/or weaponry to optimize the equipment for the user.

This would essentially integrate, possibly dangerously, AI with the entire functioning apparatus of on-the-ground military operations.

EdgeRunner shared a video with Blaze News that showed some of the program's capabilities in terms of information-gathering through satellites.



These capabilities included:

Gathering data from satellite orbits

Weighing satellite capabilities and determining their usage, i.e., transmission power

Determining limitations based on time of day (solar charging limitations)

Determining schedules for when to relay data to ground stations or targets

Missile targeting and risk assessment are used within militaries such as Israel's, which uses AI-targeting and similar programming to aggregate intelligence data, NPR reported.



Saltsman said that another technology is being researched that would detect weaponry, improvised explosive devices, and "other threats."

"These models are being enhanced to understand contextual information, such as recognizing and responding to specific motions. For example, a drone could be directed to follow a motion command. This represents the next level of intelligent vision systems we are working on."



The broader vision, as the CEO put it, is to integrate AI into the firmware of military systems and hardware. This would ensure EdgeRunner's place in the future of the U.S. military and possibly its allies.



