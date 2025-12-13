Gavin Newsom ridicules Elon Musk over his trans-identifying son — and Musk responds

Elon Musk fired back at the governor of California after he ridiculed the billionaire entrepreneur for being estranged from his transgender-identifying son.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was defending his comments in support of transgender health care when he took a potshot at Musk and his son, which many found to be in poor taste.

'I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push.'

"I want to see trans kids; I have a trans godson. There's no governor that's done more pro-trans legislation than I have, and nobody has been a stronger advocate," Newsom said in the video.

Newsom posted a video of his comments, along with a snipe at Musk apparently comparing his relationship with his trans-identifying godson to that of Musk with his son.

"Correct. We're sorry your daughter hates you, Elon," he wrote.

Musk took the high road in his response.

"I assume you're referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children," Musk responded.

"I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers," he added. "My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much."

Others piled onto Newsom for the bizarre insult.

"Sick bastard. Gavin, tell your henchmen to leave kids alone," Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas replied.

"This is raw evil, from a government account. I will do anything I can to stop this cretin from gaining more political power," Palantir founder Jon Lonsdale responded.

"One of the primary motivations of the Left in pushing gender ideology onto children is to divide them from their parents and undercut the family unit. They relish in it and will not stop no matter how many elections they lose," Kaylee White of Fox News replied.

"Most vile of vile," actor Dean Cain responded.

Newsom is considered a front-runner in the possible candidates for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. In one recent poll, he garners 24% of support from Democratic voters, just behind Pete Buttigieg, who has support from 28% of those polled.

