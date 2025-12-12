'Stop that bulls**t': David Spade mocks tree-lighting ceremony that avoids use of the word 'Christmas'

Comedian and actor David Spade offered an example of people deliberately avoiding even mentioning Christianity while trying to keep the faith's holiday traditions in place.

Spade made the comments about a local mall ceremony to light a non-Christmas tree on his podcast with fellow "SNL" alum Dana Carvey, who agreed with his criticism. The "Fly on the Wall" episode was published on Sunday.

'I've never met someone from another religious faith that was upset about a Christmas tree.'

"I will say that Christmas is taking a little bit of a beating lately," Spade said.

"It is December, and I saw the other day there was a tree-lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree in some dopey mall, but it said 'tree-lighting ceremony,'" he added. "And they were careful not to say the word 'Christmas' during the whole ceremony."

"No!" Carvey responded.

Spade went on to mock the idea of lighting a tree for a non-Christmas holiday reason.

"Why? So it's just a tree?" he asked.

"To consciously avoid that, then what is the tree for?" Spade continued. "A December to remember? Is it a Lexus dealership? Why do we have — for the whole month? Isn’t it for Christmas?"

Carvey pointed out that Christmas has come to include everyone because it has become somewhat secularized.

"I've never met someone from another religious faith that was upset about a Christmas tree," he added.

"I'd say stop that bulls**t," Spade said.

"Yeah, 'cause everyone loves Santa and the tree and all the trappings," Carvey replied.

"They like all things about it," Spade said. "Don't say that word."

Spade also made brief mention of the horrific persecution of Christians in Africa.

"Like, is this where we get the hammer? You can't say that about anyone else. ... We're taking a beating down in Africa. It's like, this is not the year to be Christian. I will tell you that," he added.

