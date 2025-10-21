Nigerian Christians are being murdered by Islamic radicals. This congressman has had enough.

Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana is leading the charge alongside Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to protect Nigerian Christians who are being persecuted and slain by jihadist groups.

Stutzman introduced the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act on Tuesday in the House, an identical companion bill to Cruz's legislation, Blaze News learned. This legislation is in response to the "rapidly deteriorating" conditions for Christians in Nigeria, who are being abducted, targeted, and murdered by the tens of thousands.

'We must use the targeted tools we have at our disposal.'

Stutzman's bill would protect Christians by placing targeted sanctions on Nigerian officials who facilitate violence and enforce Sharia law against religious minorities, according to the bill text obtained exclusively by Blaze News. The bill would also designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern and ensure that the jihadist militant groups Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa remain designated as entities of particular concern.

"It is the responsibility of the United States to protect religious freedom worldwide," Stutzman told Blaze News. "Implementing Sharia law and condoning the murder of innocent people is barbaric."

Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

"We must use the targeted tools we have at our disposal to combat religious violence in all its forms," Stutzman told Blaze News. "I am proud to partner with Senator Cruz to introduce this important legislation, which will create real consequences for those responsible for violence and save the lives of thousands of Christians who are facing persecution."

Since the jihadist group Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009, over 125,000 Christians in Nigeria have been murdered. In just 2025 alone, these jihadists have reportedly murdered over 7,000 Christians and abducted an additional 7,800, destroying roughly 100 churches every month.

"Nigerian Christians are being targeted and executed for their faith by Islamist terrorist groups, and are being forced to submit to Sharia law and blasphemy laws across Nigeria," Cruz said in a statement.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"It is long past time to impose real costs on the Nigerian officials who facilitate these activities, and my Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act uses new and existing tools to do exactly that," Cruz added. "I urge my colleagues to advance this critical legislation expeditiously."

