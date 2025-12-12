Democratic congressman is getting scorched over 'disgusting' description of attack on National Guard members

A Democratic congressman is facing scathing criticism for his description of the horrific attack on two National Guard members that left one dead.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) of Mississippi was trying to interrogate Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem when he appeared to severely minimize the terrible attack. Thompson is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

'Bennie Thompson should apologize and retract this disgusting remark.'

"Madame Secretary, you and the gentleman from [National Counterterrorism Center] reference the unfortunate accident that occurred with the National Guardsmen being killed," said Thompson.



"You think that was an unfortunate accident? That was a terrorist attack!" interjected Noem.

"I mean, look, I'll get it straight," he replied in an annoyed tone.

"He shot our National Guardsmen in the head!" she added.

Thompson appealed to the committee chair to censure Noem for interrupting his questioning.

"It was an unfortunate situation, but you blamed it solely on Joe Biden. I want you to know who approved the asylum application for this same person?" he continued.

Noem responded that the suspect in the shooting had been allowed into the country during the evacuation of Afghanistan during the Biden administration, but Thompson continued to harangue her about the approval of his asylum under the Trump administration.

Video of the exchange was widely circulated on social media, and the bizarre comments led to furious condemnation.

"Note to Democrats: The killing of National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom was not an 'unfortunate accident.' It was a premeditated terrorist attack," replied Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on social media. "Bennie Thompson should apologize and retract this disgusting remark. Well done, @Sec_Noem for refusing to let Democrats downplay terrorism."

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard excoriated Thompson on Fox News and said the moment exemplified a common problem among political leaders.

RELATED: National Guard shooting suspect is Afghan national who entered US under Biden program

"It is absolutely infuriating," said Gabbard. "This is someone who is a very, very senior leader in Congress, who for a long time has led the Homeland Security Committee in Congress. The fact that he cannot and refuses to directly identify this attack for what it was, a terrorist attack on our own soil against our National Guard."

"This exchange really points to the egregious and longstanding problem that we've seen," she added, "which is leaders, some on both sides of the aisle, who refused to identify this Islamist terrorist threat for exactly what it is, which is one of the reasons why we find ourselves in the position that we are in today."

Thompson later said that he had misspoken when confronted by a CNN anchor about the comments.

