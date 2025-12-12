It’s time to ban foreign-born lawmakers — Ilhan Omar and Shri Thanedar prove why

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes it’s high time that we stop allowing foreign-born people to serve in Congress — because historically, their allegiance doesn’t seem to be with America.

“The most obvious example is, of course, Ilhan Omar, who helped all these Somalians pull off all this fraud in Minnesota allegedly,” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“The restaurants that are using your taxpayer money to go funnel to terror groups, she’s, like, hosting parties at,” she continues.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has also been quite open about where her allegiance lies, which is reflected in a clip Gonzales has on hand of Omar speaking to her fellow Somalis in Somali.

“Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system,” Omar said, adding, “I am as concerned about Somalia as you guys are.”

“Now this is why I just can’t stop talking about this, because this goes against the oath that everyone has to take when they become naturalized. It literally says on the form, ‘I hereby declare on oath that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen,’” Gonzales comments.

And Omar is hardly the only foreigner in the United States government raising a red flag. There's also Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar (D) — who made the trip from India to the United States in 1979.

“So he had lived his entire life, growing into adulthood, in India, like tried and true Indian at the point that he came here,” Gonzales comments, before showing a video of Thanedar speaking about the articles of impeachment he introduced against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“Today I introduced articles to impeach Secretary Pete Hegseth for murder and conspiracy to murder since day one. Secretary Hegseth has disgraced that once-proud office that he holds, from issuing orders to kill everybody on board a small boat,” Thanedar said in a thick Indian accent.

“He was struggling for some of those words,” Gonzales comments.

“He’s been here this long, he still hasn’t bothered to brush up on his English. And on top of that, he seems to not be clear on like, ‘Hey, we’re America. When terrorists try to kill Americans, we kill them.’ That’s a thing. You don’t negotiate with terrorists,” she continues.

“If you don’t like it, go home,” she adds.

