Newsom gets nailed with online backlash over AI video with Trump in handcuffs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing fierce criticism online after the Democrat posted an AI-generated video depicting the president and other administration officials getting arrested.

Newsom's social media team tried to troll President Donald Trump over a video posted by the White House account titled, "It's cuffing season," in reference to his mass deportation efforts. "Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America," the account added.

'This isn't close to funny. All you are doing is inciting more violence.'

The video shows Trump, Department of War Sec. Pete Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in handcuffs while law enforcement officers stand behind them.

The video garnered more than 5.7 million views, but many of the responses accused Newsom of inciting political violence.

"I went to prison, defending the constitution because of woke assholes like you who Weaponized our justice system. This isn't close to funny. All you are doing is inciting more violence," Peter Navarro replied in reference to his four-month imprisonment for refusing a congressional subpoena about Jan. 6.

"What an absolute idiot you are," actor Dean Cain responded.

"If Gavin ever does become president, his base is going to want him to prosecute Trump admin figures ... seems to me this kind of stupid slop makes that a lot harder," Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations replied.

"This is what it will take to win the Dem nomination in 2028 — nothing short of promising to jail Trump and every appointee will do," CNN commentator Scott Jennings responded.

In response to Navarro's scolding, Newsom posted a snowflake emoji.

RELATED: Berkeley rioters attacked man who 'looked like a Nazi' - here's what he actually was

Others pointed out Newsom's hypocrisy in previously signing a bill restricting misleading AI video depictions on social media and then posting one himself.

"Newsom signed anti 1st amendment laws that would ban this type of content. Always a hypocrite," one response reads.

Newsom is widely considered to be trying to expand his national name recognition in preparation for a 2028 presidential run.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!