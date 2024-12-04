Trump taps Peter Navarro for key admin role

Former director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro was recruited by President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to serve as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing in the incoming administration.

Navarro has been a loyal ally to Trump and has vowed to implement his tariff-forward trade policy. Navarro has also notably served a four-month jail sentence for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena pertaining to January 6, which he said demanded that he "betray" Trump to "save [his] own skin."

Peter Navarro, an adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters after being found guilty of contempt of Congress at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on September 07, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"During my First Term, few were more effective or tenacious than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American," Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. "He helped me renegotiate unfair Trade Deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS), and moved every one of my Tariff and Trade actions FAST."

"The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter's broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his expensive Policy analytic and Media skills," Trump continued. "His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas."

Trump went on to praise Navarro's background as well as his experience in the first administration.

"Peter is not just a superb, Harvard-trained Economist, he is a noted author of more than a dozen bestselling books on strategic business management and unfair Trade," Trump said in the announcement. "He did a superb job for the American people in my First Term. Peter will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American Workers, and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again."