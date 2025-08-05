Vivek Ramaswamy: Culture of fear to blame for Cincinnati brawl

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is disturbed — but unsurprised — by the recent brawl out of Cincinnati, and he blames the “culture of fear” for why such a violent attack is able to take place in his state.

“Glenn, I think that the basic point is common sense. We should not have everyday, hardworking Americans who are afraid to go into their cities — particularly a city like Cincinnati — for fear of assault, for fear of battery,” Ramaswamy tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Ramaswamy also spoke to one of the victims of the Cincinnati brawl, Holly, who was knocked out cold by a black man.

“At the time I had spoken to her, one of the things that surprised me is that she said not a single state or local official had even reached out to her at that point in time. And that was on Monday, after the Friday night of the incident, which was remarkable,” he explains.

“And I can see why, in part, because there is a culture of fear around these issues relating to violence and urban crime,” he adds.

According to the stats, the current risk in Cincinnati of being a victim of violent crime is 1 in 137.

“So, my view is, I don’t care what Democrat or Republican Party you’re in. I don’t care what your skin color is. We ought to be united around the issue of fighting and violent crime in our cities. And this is, in part, directly the result ... of this defund the police, the anti-cop, anti-rule of law culture that spread across the country,” Ramaswamy tells Glenn.

Glenn was, of course, also disturbed by what he’d seen in the video footage of the attack.

“What I saw were people that were cheering it on or not involved suddenly jumping in and getting involved, which was terrifying. When the female went down, I thought they killed her. I mean, her eyes were open. She was out cold,” he recalls.

“I’ve talked to her several times in the last week, Glenn, and it is very sad. She’s a working mom. She’s a single mother, and she’s somebody who on a rare occasion went to the city to have a good time for a friend’s birthday party,” Ramaswamy explains, noting that the victim was forced to call an Uber after the attack.

“There wasn’t an ambulance,” he tells Glenn. “She called an Uber.”

Not only that, but Ramaswamy also refers to reports that one of her assailants was let out on bond for a different alleged crime earlier that month.

“So, we’ve got to rethink some of the breakages in our judicial system,” he says.

“And that’s why I’m running for governor,” he continues, adding, “I do think that we have had too many politicians who have tried to sweep these issues under the rug for too long.”

