Lindsey Graham dons 'Make Iran Great Again' hat amid raging protests against Khamenei regime

Protests have rocked Iran since late December, and some American leaders, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), have voiced support for the cause.

On an appearance on Fox News on Sunday night, Graham donned a black baseball cap that read: "Make Iran Great Again."

'I pray and hope that 2026 will be the year that we make Iran great again.'

As he put on the hat, Graham said, "I pray and hope that 2026 will be the year that we make Iran great again."

Last Friday, President Trump warned Iranian leaders that there will be hell to pay if any protesters are killed: "If Iran [shoots] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

RELATED: Trump says if Iran 'kills peaceful protesters,' the US 'will come to their rescue'

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Protests have reportedly broken out in more than 220 locations in 26 of the 31 provinces in Iran. According to the Associated Press, more than 20 people have been killed, and nearly 1,000 people have been arrested.

The protests began springing up in December 2025, supposedly in response to mounting economic pressures, including the collapse of the Iranian currency, a new policy that raised the price of gas, and inflation rates as high as 40%.

On Saturday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly warned that "rioters must be put in their place," but the protests have shown little sign of slowing down in the first week of 2026.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!