Florida man wearing bra, fake breasts, G-string gets busted — but what cops found moments later raised more alarms: Police

A Florida man wearing a lace bra, a G-string thong, and fake breasts was caught trespassing at a construction site, according to police. However, authorities said the bizarre situation escalated when a deputy discovered something alarming under his prosthetic silicone breasts.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd began his Monday morning briefing by stating: "Now occasionally I bring you stuff that you just can't believe, that you'll never get over, that may even scar you for life."

'Can you imagine? He's mad at us for trying to find out why he's wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings.'

According to the affidavit provided to Blaze News by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a deputy encountered 39-year-old Matthew Zaccarino of Altamonte Springs at a construction zone around 1:19 a.m. Dec. 14.

The affidavit states Zaccarino's vehicle was parked on private property with signs posted that read: "No Trespassing."

A deputy made contact with Zaccarino, "who was standing next to the vehicle's open passenger-side door and putting on female clothing (bra and panties)," the affidavit said.

Judd added, "We see this dude wearing a red lace bra, with prosthetic silicone breasts. Then we noticed he's wearing a G-string — showing off the boys. You know what I mean?"

Judd said the deputy believed the situation was "highly unusual."

Zaccarino told the deputy he was on his way to a "costume party," according to Judd.

However, when the deputy pressed him about the costume party, Zaccarino couldn't answer the question, Judd said.

The affidavit states that Zaccarino was "unable to provide a location, direction, or identify individuals who would be present" at the supposed party.

The affidavit also states the deputy issued several lawful commands for the suspect to stop moving, but he "refused to comply, removed his bra and silicone breast prosthesis, and began reaching inside the vehicle."

At that time, the officer handcuffed the suspect.

Sheriff Judd stressed that these kinds of strange encounters can be extremely dangerous for officers.

RELATED: WATCH: Florida man says he 'teleported' into stolen BMW, blames 'X-Men,' thanks cop for rescuing him from 'aliens'

According to the affidavit, the deputy was looking down at the bra and breast prosthesis and noticed a "loaded H&K 9mm firearm under the items" on the passenger-side floorboard near where Zaccarino was standing.

"Such loitering and prowling occurred under circumstances that warranted justifiable and reasonable alarm for the safety of people or property in the vicinity," the deputy wrote in the affidavit.

Zaccarino then clammed up and refused to talk to law enforcement, according to Judd.

"Can you imagine? He's mad at us for trying to find out why he's wearing lace bras with guns and G-strings or G-somethings," Judd stated.

"Oooh, it was ugly. It was so ugly," Judd remarked.

Zaccarino was arrested and charged with armed trespass, resisting without violence, and loitering and prowling.

According to Polk County Sheriff's Office jail records, Zaccarino was released on a $6,250 bond.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!