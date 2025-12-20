WATCH: Florida man says he 'teleported' into stolen BMW, blames 'X-Men,' thanks cop for rescuing him from 'aliens'

A Florida man was arrested after getting into a car crash with a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier this month. However, the case took a strange twist when the suspect said he was "teleported" into the stolen BMW by the "X-Men" — but he was now safe from the "aliens," according to police bodycam video.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a car owner informed police that his BMW convertible had been stolen while he was walking his dog at Bicentennial Park in Ormond Beach.

'You saved me from the aliens!'

The man admitted to law enforcement that he had left his BMW unlocked and that the car keys were in a "closed cup holder."

Police bodycam video — recorded Dec. 8 — shows a witness telling a deputy that a man in his 30s with blond shoulder-length hair was in a BMW at the park.

"He kept asking for a light," the witness told the deputy. "I thought, 'How does he have a BMW if he doesn't even have a lighter for a cigarette?'"

A few minutes later, the BMW crashed at Old Dixie Highway and Plantation Oaks Boulevard, the sheriff's office stated.

Bodycam footage shows the car crash site, with one witness claiming that the BMW was traveling at 130 miles per hour. The wrecked BMW is seen half off the road with the front of the vehicle severely mangled after it seemingly crashed into the trees near the highway in a one-car accident.

A deputy confronted the alleged driver of the stolen BMW — 36-year-old Calvin Curtis Johnson.

Johnson — who is seen with blood on his face — is heard telling the deputy, "I don't know how I got in the car. I teleported or something."

When the deputy asks where he got the car from, Johnson shrugs and responds, "I don't know," and once again suggests that he "teleported" into the vehicle.

The suspect then appears to blame the situation on the "X-Men."

According to the bodycam video, the deputy asks the suspect if he had just been to Bicentennial Park, to which Johnson replies, "They told me — the X-Men — to do it."

A distraught Johnson is heard on video stammering, "I don't do that stuff. Someone told me to get in there. Someone's in my head. Thank you for saving me. I don't know how I got in there."

Then an excited Johnson exuberantly proclaimed to the deputy, "You saved me from the aliens!"

The police bodycam footage also shows the officer dousing flames from a small fire from the car crash.

Johnson was arrested, taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment, and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Johnson was hit with charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, according to jail records.

According to Volusia County jail records, Johnson has a lengthy rap sheet with arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, loitering or prowling, uttering a forged check, trespassing, several charges for failing to appear in court, and operating a vehicle while a driver's license was suspended, canceled, or revoked.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Johnson is homeless.

