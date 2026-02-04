Epstein files EXPOSE Bill Gates — but the media is silent

Unless it’s President Donald Trump or a conservative on the chopping block, the media is likely to be silent about it, which is being demonstrated now with one of the latest Epstein files revelations — and it involves Bill Gates.

“I regret to inform you, I’m going to give you a headline that is rather disgusting, but I’m going to have to give it to you anyway,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, before reading the Daily Mail headline, “Jeffrey Epstein says Bill Gates caught sexually transmitted disease from ‘Russian girls’ ... then suggested secretly slipping Melinda antibiotics, new emails in DOJ release claim.”

“It is so crazy to me that the man who wanted to force everyone, wanted to make sure you got your injection, wanted to make sure that, you know, everyone was masked. I can’t remember how many times Bill Gates went out on CNN and MSNBC, and he was like, ‘You better mask up,’” Gonzales says.

“Bill, you could have covered yourself up just the same way you’re asking people to cover their mouths. You could have gave your ding-a-ling a mask, maybe prevented yourself from giving your wife an STD,” she laughs.

In draft emails that Epstein sent to himself, he accused Gates of contracting the sexually transmitted disease and then asking for Epstein’s help.

“I cannot believe that you have chosen to both disregard and discard our friendship developed of over the last 6 years,” one email begins.

“TO add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to plase delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis. You also made it clear to me that I am not to refer to [REDACTED] as that is another topic that must remain between the two of us,” the email goes on.

Epstein went on to explain in another email that he was resigning from his position with BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” Epstein wrote.

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall for bridge tournaments ... I feel I owe it to my friends and future colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life,” he continued.

While the document dump made it clear that Gates is at the very least an adulterer, it also gave Gonzales a better idea of who Epstein was — especially considering how much “pizza” was mentioned in the emails.

“I might do a deep dive at some point, but for now I will just say, there are a lot of mentions of pizza and going to go get pizza and leaving the island to get pizza and come back. And there are a lot of weird code words in there that I’m still putting together,” Gonzales says.

“I don’t think it was that Jeffrey Epstein really loved pizza as much as those emails claim. I think we all know what the code is. And obviously with the document dump, it’s going to take a while to put all of these pieces together,” she continues.

“One thing is clear: He was a really bad guy,” she adds.

