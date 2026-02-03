Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Majority of Americans approve of Trump's response to anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis: Harvard poll
February 03, 2026
The polling was conducted after two lethal shootings involving federal agents.
While Democrats are trying to beat down President Donald Trump over lethal shootings by federal agents in Minnesota, a new poll shows that a slim majority approves of his response to the protests.
The online poll was conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll and found that of all categories listed, Trump's favorability was highest over the Minneapolis anti-ICE response.
Fifty-one percent of respondents approved of Trump on that issue, 47% approved of his fighting crime in the cities, and 46% said they approved of the president on immigration.
He scored least favorably on the issues of tariffs and handling inflation, at only 39% approval.
The president's overall approval rating slipped to 45% in the poll after reaching a high of 52% in Feb. 2025.
A large majority, 60%, said they believed Democratic politicians had encouraged resistance to ICE officers performing their job, and only 43% said they supported politicians encouraging that resistance. Fifty-seven percent said they opposed politicians encouraging resistance.
The respondents were polled after the lethal shooting of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse and anti-ICE agitator who interrupted federal agents while armed with a gun. Respondents could have also known about the lethal shooting of Renee Good, who blocked ICE agents with her vehicle and swerved into one agent after being confronted.
Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino left Minneapolis after the shootings, and the president sent Tom Homan, his border czar, to oversee the operation and report directly to the president.
The polls also found that the Republican Party's approval rating slid to 44% after reaching 52% in the last year. While Democrats enjoyed their highest approval rating in about the same time, they only reached 44% approval.
Both had a higher approval rating than Congress, at 35%.
