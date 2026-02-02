'Little f**king c***s!' Democrat treasurer fired after video shows him spewing obscenities at women at anti-ICE protest

The treasurer of a Democrat organization in Arizona has resigned from the post and was fired from his real estate job after he was caught on video shouting obscenities.

The video was captured at a protest at the Zipps Sports Grill in Ahwatu­kee Foot­hills after the chain was targeted by immigration officials. All of the Zipps locations were shut down after search warrants were executed at 14 locations on the same day.

'I regret the man­ner I expressed myself. ... I have form­ally resigned from the board.'

Anti-ICE protesters have since demonstrated at the restaurants to oppose deportations.

The video from Jan. 26 shows an older man chasing a group of younger women while screaming obscenities at them. The RedState reporter who captured the video said the anti-ICE group believed the women were taking selfies in support of ICE operations.

"You little f**king c***s!" the man screams twice at them, according to the video.

"Nasty girls who love ICE and take photos with them!" says a woman on the video.

The older man and others harass and chase after the women to angrily denounce them. Online sleuths identified the man as Mark Holodnak, the treasurer of the 12th Legis­lat­ive Dis­trict Demo­crats organ­iz­a­tion.

He has since resigned from the post and issued an apology to the women.

"I regret the man­ner I expressed myself, and these words do not reflect my val­ues or inten­tions," Holodnak stated. "I would like to offer a sin­cere apo­logy to the two indi­vidu­als in the video. I do not want my actions to reflect on the good work LD 12 does. So I have form­ally resigned from the board of LD 12 effect­ive imme­di­ately."

He declined to answer questions about the incident, according to the Arizona Republic.

Online sleuths also began bombarding Holodnak's employer about the video, and the employer released a statement saying he was fired.

"HomeSmart is aware of an incident in which one of our independent contractor agents acted unacceptably," the statement said Tuesday. "This is not reflective of HomeSmart's culture and values. The agent has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with HomeSmart."

Holodnak's biography remains on the committee's website and says he became politically active after 2016. He listed climate change, gun violence, and supporting marginalized communities as his top concerns.

Homeland Security Investigations confirmed the arrest of more than 35 illegal aliens from the operations at the Zipps.

