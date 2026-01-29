Top Oklahoma Democrat forced to resign after trying to pay Ethics Commission with a forged check

A Democrat Oklahoma state representative is resigning after she got caught trying to pay the Ethics Commission with a forged check.

Rep. Ajay Pittman, whose district includes part of Oklahoma City, announced her resignation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a felony charge related to the forged check. She was in her fourth term.

The Democrat had previously agreed to pay $12,000 in restitution and a fine over similar accusations in 2020 and 2022.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said that part of the sentence for Pittman included her resigning from her office.

"I believe stepping aside allows my district to be served without distraction," Pittman said. "Leadership is not only about holding office, but it’s also about knowing when to close a chapter with grace and clarity."

Pittman was accused of violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act in relation to campaign finance records, as well as forgery and embezzlement. Investigators searched Pittman's office in October.

Drummond said that she forged a check to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission to avoid paying back funds to her campaign account.

"Public officials hold a sacred trust with the people they serve," read a statement from Drummond in a press release. "When that trust is violated for personal gain, it strikes at the very heart of our institutions. This office will continue to hold elected officials accountable when they abuse their positions and betray the public's confidence. No one is above the law in Oklahoma."

Pittman also received a deferred sentence of seven years and has to pay full restitution for the campaign funds she is accused of embezzling.

Pittman either authored or co-authored more than 160 pieces of legislation during her time in the legislature. KOCO-TV said she was an influential and prominent politician in Oklahoma.

