Shocking cellphone video of Minneapolis lethal shooting from ICE agent's perspective released — and JD Vance reacts

As protests continue to escalate, new footage has surfaced that captures the interactions between Renee Good, her romantic partner, and the federal agent who shot Good in self-defense.

The video shows Good behind the wheel of a red SUV with a second woman, believed to be Good's romantic partner, standing outside the red SUV and taunting the agent as he walks around the car with his cell phone recording. The footage was obtained by Alpha News.

"That's OK, we don't change our plates every morning, just so you know. It'll be the same plate when you come talk to us later," the second woman tells the agent as he records their license plate.

"That's fine. U.S. citizen," she adds. "You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy."

Then the agent orders the driver out of the car.

"Get out of the car. Get out of the f**king car!" he says.

The second woman instead tries to get back into the car as Good quickly puts the car into reverse before gunning straight for the officer.

Shots ring out, and the agent yells in surprise.

"F**king bitch," he adds.

Many commenters of the video pointed out that the woman looks straight at the agent when she swerves into him.

Among those was Vice President JD Vance, who scolded the media for their coverage of the incident.

"What the press has done in lying about this innocent law enforcement officer is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves," he wrote.

Vance was reiterating earlier criticism of the media.

"Everybody who has been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her — you should be ashamed of yourselves. Every single one of you."

Donald Trump Jr. added in response to the video: "This video proves that he was right and they were all full of s**t as usual!!!!"

