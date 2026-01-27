Alex Pretti broke a rib in a previous altercation with feds a week before he died: CNN

The man who was shot and killed during a scuffle with federal agents last weekend had suffered a broken rib in a previous altercation with federal agents, sources claim.

Alex Pretti tried to intervene in another federal immigration operation and got tackled by federal agents about a week before his death, according to the CNN report.

'That day, he thought he was going to die.'

The report was based on a person who spoke to Pretti about the previous incident but asked to remain anonymous to avoid retribution.

That source said the incident began when Pretti saw federal agents chasing a family, and he reacted by blowing his whistle and shouting at them. The agents tackled Pretti, and one leaned on his back, which led to a rib being broken, according to Pretti's alleged comments to the source.

Pretti was released at the scene.

"That day, he thought he was going to die," the source said to CNN.

Records reviewed by CNN showed that Pretti was given medication consistent with treatment for a broken rib.

It was unclear whether federal agents recognized Pretti in the second and lethal encounter, CNN reported.

The CNN report suggested that Pretti could have been known to federal agents because of efforts to collect information about protesters.

"One thing I'm pushing for right now … we're going to create a database where those people that are arrested for interference, impeding, and assault — we're going to make them famous," said Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, earlier in the month. "We're going to put their face on TV. We're going to let their employers, in their neighborhoods, in their schools, know who these people are."

President Donald Trump sent Homan to oversee the operation in Minneapolis, and Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino is reportedly set to leave the city. Homan will report directly to Trump and is meeting with Tim Walz, the state's governor, and Jacob Frey, the Minneapolis mayor, to negotiate their cooperation with the federal government.

