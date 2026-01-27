Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of ulterior motive for ICE raids — and JD Vance shuts her down

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota claimed that President Donald Trump's true aim with the surge in Minnesota had to do with rigging elections, and Vice President JD Vance issued a brutal rebuke.

Omar said that Trump was trying to gain possession of voter rolls in order to rig the upcoming midterm election that could stall the president's agenda for the rest of his term.

'This was never about immigration or fraud.'

"'ICE will leave Minnesota if you hand over your voter rolls' tells you everything you need to know. This was never about immigration or fraud. It was always about rigging elections," Omar posted on social media.

She was referring to reports that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had included in her demands from the state the requirement that they hand over voter rolls. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon responded on Sunday with an unequivocal "no."

Vance reposted Omar's message and offered a satirical translation of what she really meant, according to his estimation.

"'We really want illegal aliens to vote in elections and will riot to ensure that it is so,'" he posted.

Trump said Monday that he had a phone call with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D), and the mayor laid out the agreements they made. He said that some of the federal agents would leave Minneapolis and that he would continue to seek for all of them to leave.

The White House said that border czar Tom Homan would be sent to Minneapolis to look over the operations after Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino agreed to leave the city.

Democrats have begun publicly voicing a plan to block a bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to oppose the president's mass deportation policies. If they are unable to reach a compromise, it may result in a partial government shutdown.

"Government funding expires at the end of the week, and Republicans are determined to not have another government shutdown," said a Senate Republican spokesperson about the disagreement. "We will move forward as planned and hope Democrats can find a path forward to join us."

