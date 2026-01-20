More UNHINGED anti-ICE extremist footage: 'I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch!'

Blaze News captured more exclusive footage of hysterical anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after the lethal shooting of Renee Good.

One particularly passionate protester says he was a U.S. Air Force veteran and reads from a prepared statement. He wears a jacket with transgender flags as well as a Hello Kitty decoration.

'You ain't s**t! Put your badge down! I'll fight you!'

"I'm protesting what was done to Renee Good. I am protesting what was done to George Floyd, to Leonard Peltier, to Trayvon Martin, and to all those who have suffered violence and injustice from the hands of fascism!" he says.

"I am Charlotte Sanders, and I use she/her/her pronouns. I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch! My deadname is Matthew Tyler Sanders, but I am Charlotte," he continues.

"I stand here today to go up against the violent injustices done to everyone like Renee Nicole Good, George Floyd Jr., Leonard Peltier, and Trayvon Martin," the man says. "I am here to stand up and fight against fascism, tyranny, systematic oppression, xenophobia, racism, homophobia, transphobia, misogyny, and hate! I am here to stand up against the bullies and cowards!"

He goes on to say that he had suffered from psoriatic arthritis as well as cancer that were caused by "psychological and emotional" trauma.

"We must take a stand against fascism and hate!" he concludes. "We must annihilate fascism and hate."

He says he was protesting in order to protect his "LGBTQIA2S+ chosen family and community."

In later parts of the video, protesters follow federal troops and chant at them to leave the city.

"Look at your ugly ass smiles, ohhh!" says one female protester.

"You guys hate America, right," says a male protester to the troops. "You think you love it, but you f**king hate it. This is the First Amendment. What are you guys doing?! You should be joining us! A f**king woman was shot in the face!"

Another male protester has a message for President Donald Trump.

"Do you have any heart? Do you have any heart? Do you have any soul? Especially if you are Christian," the man says. "How can you say any of this is Christian? It's not in any way!"

One protester's sign equated Trump to Hitler and adds, "The blood is on your hands!!"

The video ended with crazed epithet-filled screaming against ICE officers at the facility in Minneapolis.

"I say f**k ICE! If they want a piece, come and f**king get it!" adds Matthew Sanders in a last snippet.

In a second video captured by Blaze News, a protester threatens to fight officers on the streets of Minneapolis.

"You ain't s**t! Put your badge down! I'll fight you!" the man says. "And if you want to see me, we can go get into my trunk, and we can do something different! You wanna take it like that? None of you got vests on! I clocked that s**t, homie!"

"How old were you when your mommy dropped you on your head?!" screams a female protester.

Another protester makes an extended analogy comparing Trump to the emperor character in the "Star Wars" franchise. He says he isn't a fan of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), but he opposes the ICE surge.

"If they can put away the fraudsters, great!" the man adds. "But is [an] ICE agent tackling some kid bringing shopping carts into Target, is that helping tackle fraud? I don't think so."

In another scene from the city, a woman screams at officers as they appear to back away from protesters.

"Get the f**k out of here, piggy! You don't belong here! You don't belong here!" she yells. "Are you guys scared? Are you guys scared of our little cardboard sign?!"

The video ends with a protester running with a Somali flag in front of assembled troops as another protester screams incoherently.

