California math teacher under investigation for 'fat-shaming' and 'sexist' questions on quiz

A California high school is investigating a math teacher after he gave his students Algebra I quizzes that many described as sexist and fat-shaming.

Veteran educator Tom Chan was placed on leave, according to a message from Lowell High School Principal Jan Bautista on Monday to parents.

'They're finally teaching real world math in schools.'

The San Francisco Chronicle documented some of the politically incorrect questions.

"The amount of money you spend on a date varies inversely to how much they weigh. A typical girl that weighs 120lbs will cost you $55," one problem reads.

Students were asked to "derive the variation equation" and then figure out how much to spend on a date "with Ashely who is 220lbs."

"The fat kid from last time wouldn't be quiet about the candy I was eating in front of him, so I punted him into the air," another question reads.

"How tall are you, and how much do you weight?" students were asked.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District released a brief statement to the Chronicle.

"We take these concerns seriously and are actively investigating," Laura Dudnick said.

"It's pretty shocking," one parent said about the quizzes. "The fact that nobody has brought this up to the school and he's been there a really long time."

Some online took the opportunity to take their own comedic jabs.

"They're finally teaching real world math in schools," one comment reads.

"This precisely the sort of practical question that will get kids to take math seriously," an NRO writer said.

RELATED: Pro-Ice student suspended over posters at California high school where hundreds of anti-ICE students walked out

"Y'all wanted culturally relevant education," another user responded.

"Ask a 220 pound girl on a date and she'll pay for everything," online raconteur David Burge replied. "This why I got an 800 on the math section of my Dude Aptitude Test."

"I'm more upset that 9th graders are doing simple ass math that Chinese kids do in the 4th grade," another said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!