Pro-ICE student suspended over posters at California high school where hundreds of anti-ICE students walked out

A letter circulating on social media appears to show that a California high school has suspended a student over signs showing support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The letter from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego and dated February 27 affirmed that students have a right to free speech but asserted that the signs violated a policy against "conduct that has the purpose or effect of creating an intimidating, hostile, or offensive educational environment," according to a picture.

'This is divisive language. Being American means tolerating protests.'

The letter said that the student was caught on video "posting flyers in the learning commons and in hallways that stated I Love ICE from Real Americans."

It went on to define the "fighting words" doctrine: "While a high bar, in a school context, words that are intentionally used to provoke a violent reaction or target a marginalized group's right to be on campus can be restricted to maintain safety."

It said the student would be suspended for March 2 and indicated that one-day suspension was the student's first suspension of the year.

Torrey Pines High School is also the location of a walkout protest against ICE that included hundreds of students. The school did not sanction the protest and warned students that they would be marked truant if they left the campus.

A bilingual Latino newspaper in San Diego supported the suspension.

"Students suspended at Torrey Pines HS over 'We [heart] I.C.E. by Real Americans' posters. Critics say it’s unfair after anti-ICE protests," read the post by La Prensa.

"The difference: not loving ICE doesnt [sic] mean protesters are not 'real Americans.' This is divisive language. Being American means tolerating protests," the outlet wrote unironically.

The school's administration acknowledged emails from Blaze News but did not provide comment.

