More than 100 outraged community members denounce elementary school teacher over 2-word post about ICE

More than 100 community members, including parents, attended a meeting of the West Chicago City Council to demand they take action against an elementary school teacher who posted about immigration.

West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey also joined the mob in calling on Gary Elementary School to get rid of the teacher for showing support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"We have kids in our school districts, in this school specifically, who have lost a mom or dad or family member within the last three months. They're going home wondering if they will ever see Mom or Dad again," Bovey said.

The teacher's outrageous statement was composed of only two words: "Go ICE."

He posted it in the comments section of a story about immigration operations on social media.

The superintendent of the school said the teacher has been placed on paid leave.

"On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the District learned of concerns regarding a disruptive social media comment made by a District employee on his personal account," Superintendent Kristina Davis said in a statement.

"The teacher initially submitted his resignation," she added. "Later that day, he withdrew his resignation before the Board had an opportunity to take action."

Others believed the post made the teacher unqualified to continue teaching.

"Where is the due process for all the kids being kidnapped on the streets?" one activist asked.

"At home, we teach our children to be respectful to the teachers, and we expect the same for the teachers to be respectful," said Emma Villa, a grandparent.

Some parents kept their children out of school to protest the teacher's words.

"You have many students across District 33 who did not go to school today because of fear incited by a teacher," Illinois state Sen. Karina Villa claimed.

Some called for Bovey to resign from the mayor's office for trying to shut down the teacher's political speech.

"We understand that this situation has raised concerns and caused disruption for students, families, and staff," Davis continued in her statement. "We want to ensure our schools are safe spaces, and we look forward to seeing all students back in school tomorrow. Thank you for your patience, trust, and partnership during the ongoing investigation."

