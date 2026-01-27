CAIR leads anti-ICE protest outside office of Tim Walz at Minnesota state capitol

The anti-ICE demonstrators are targeting Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for protest after another shooting involving federal agents.

Videos on social media showed dozens of protesters outside of his office at the Minnesota state capitol chanting for the arrest of officers involved in two prominent and lethal shootings.

'ICE came to Minnesota to target our communities, and what they found in Minnesota is their coffin, the end of ICE!'

A post on social media indicated that the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Minnesota had organized the rally. CAIR described the protest as a "peaceful rally calling for charges and arrest of killer ICE agents."

The post included the image of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by a federal agent after she struck him with her vehicle. It also had an image of Alex Pretti, who died in a shooting from federal agents when he intervened in an operation while carrying a gun.

In one video posted to social media by an editor of the Times, protesters chant, "What do we want? ICE out! When do we want it? Now!" He indicated that Walz was not in the office at the time of the protest.

Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images

One protest signs reads, "F**k ICE," while another says, "JUSTICE NOT GESTURES."

Another video of the protest from IRT Media shows protesters chanting, "Justice delayed is justice denied!"

One protest sign in that video reads, "JOINING ICE DON'T CURE TDS. TINY D**K SYNDROME."

A livestream video of the event indicated that the protest outside of Walz's office lasted about 15 minutes.

"ICE came to Minnesota to target our communities, and what they have found in Minnesota is their coffin, the end of ICE!" said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director for CAIR-Minnesota.

"Minnesota will end it. We will end it. We know how to deal with ICE. We've been dealing with it since our lifetime. ... Whether we sit on it, melt it, whatever we do, we're going to continue to stand up for each other," he added.

He also applauded the decision for Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino to leave the operation in Minneapolis.

"Little man Bovino is out!" he said to cheers.

