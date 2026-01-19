Minnesota nurses' union calls on members to join 'economic blackout' to protest ICE raids

The Minnesota Nurses Association asked members to join an "economic blackout" and rally to show opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the state.

A statement posted on the MNA website said the organization represents nurses and other health care workers, including "many who are immigrants or have immigrant loved ones directly impacted by ICE enforcement." They also expressed concern for "mixed-status families" who are patients in the health care system.

'ICE should be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors.'

The statement emphasized, however, that the MNA was not calling for a walkout or work stoppage. An economic blackout means participants cease making purchases in an attempt to force political action through economic pressure.

The Trump administration ordered a surge in federal troops to the Minneapolis-St. Paul region of Minnesota in December after continuing evidence of government relief and welfare fraud in the Somali community.

Many on the left have accused the administration of being motivated by racism by focusing on fraud committed by some in the ethnic group.

The MNA listed the demands of the anti-ICE demonstration that it supports. Organizers called for ICE to leave Minnesota immediately and for the officer who shot and killed activist Renee Good to be "held legally accountable." They also said no "additional federal funding" should be added to the upcoming congressional budget.

"ICE should be investigated for human and constitutional violations of Americans and our neighbors," they added.

"As nurses, we cannot be absent when fear is driving people away from care and tearing families apart," said MNA President Chris Rubesch. "Participation in this day is about standing with our patients, our co-workers, and our communities."

President Donald Trump issued his criticism of the Somali community on social media on Thanksgiving Day.

"Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota," the president wrote. "Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone."

