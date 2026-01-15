Ocasio-Cortez gets crushed online for her comments about ICE — from outraged liberals

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) is facing a wave of backlash for her comments on Immigration and Customs Enforcement — because they were not extremist enough.

Ocasio-Cortez has infamously advocated for abolishing ICE, but many of her critics now claim that she is easing her extreme positions in order to seek higher office.

'You get screwed over to pay a bunch of thugs in the street that are shooting mothers in the face. That is what this administration is doing, that's what the Republican party did.'

"My position has always been clear that ICE funding should be cut. We're seeing what they're doing with this reckless explosion in funding," said Ocasio-Cortez to a reporter asking about ICE funding.

"And mind you, just so everybody knows, I want everybody to understand the cuts to your health care are what's paying for this. All that extra money that everybody's paying right now in their premiums, all that extra money that you're paying, it is paid for with — it is all that extra money that the government and [Affordable Care Act] subsidies that was given to nearly a trillion dollars in health care was taken out and given to ICE," she added.

"So understand how these dots connect," Ocasio-Cortez concluded. "You get screwed over to pay a bunch of thugs in the street that are shooting mothers in the face. That is what this administration's doing. That's what the Republican Party did."

While many on the right might be offended by her histrionic description of ICE, some on the left were also offended that she was not far-left enough.

"Giving less funding to fascist state agents who abduct people and shoot people in the face doesn’t change their mandate, function and the impunity given to them. You didn’t run on less funding," responded former Al Jazeera reporter Sana Saeed.

"Don't trust any politician that doesn't call for the outright abolition of ICE. 'Cutting funding' is bulls**t. ICE is a militarized police force terrorizing American cities and streets. It needs to be completely defunded," replied social justice activist Anthony Zenkus.

"She’s still selling 'Abolish ICE' hats in her store reflective of her former position, a journalist should ask her why she changed her mind," wrote liberal comedian Kate Willett.

"Abolish ice. Nothing else is acceptable!!" responded another user.

RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez claims ICE is targeting 6-year-olds in her district during crazed speech on immigration

"Abolish ICE is the moderate position. You f**king suck," said another detractor.

"We recently tested ~ a dozen public statements from a diverse set of Democratic elected officials on the murder of Renee Good and this was the top testing one," joked one detractor.

A Blaze News request for comment from the congresswoman's office was not immediately answered.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!