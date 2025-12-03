DHS to increase operations in Twin Cities region as Somali fraud becomes unignorable

As deportation operations continue to clean up sanctuary cities across the country, the Department of Homeland Security is focusing on another hub of problematic immigration: the Minneapolis-St. Paul region of Minnesota.

The Washington Examiner reported that Tom Homan, the Trump administration's border czar, hinted at an immigration enforcement surge there as soon as this week.

'Focus is on those Twin Cities more because of the criminal activities there that've been uncovered by DOJ and DHS.'

In a Fox News appearance on Tuesday, Homan suggested that plans were already in the works to increase resources in the Twin Cities in particular.

“I can tell you, the focus is there. It's coming, but I don't want to give a lot. I can't tell you how many people are on the ground now, and how many people are going to be on the ground. I'll leave that to the secretary of homeland security, but focus is on those Twin Cities more because of the criminal activities there that've been uncovered by DOJ and DHS,” Homan said in the interview.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the operations, the New York Times reported that the operation will target Somalis with final deportation orders in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region.

Roughly 100 ICE agents have been called in for the operation, according to NYT.

This surge in law enforcement comes as the federal government expands its investigations into massive COVID-era fraud schemes. Over 75 indictments have already been issued, and Governor Tim Walz has been accused of obstruction in the case.

"Today, I have ordered an investigation into the network of Somali organizations and executives implicated in these schemes," Small Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler said on Tuesday in an X post. "Despite Governor Walz's best efforts to obstruct, SBA continues to work to expose abuse and hold perpetrators accountable, full stop."

In his now-infamous Thanksgiving Truth Social post, President Donald Trump highlighted the plethora of problems the state of Minnesota is facing in connection with the Somali community.

"Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone," he said.

Trump singled out Walz and Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar:

The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst 'Congressman/woman' in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how "badly" she is treated.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin stated, "What makes someone a target of ICE is not their race or ethnicity, but the fact that they are in the country illegally."

