New Jersey AG investigates group accused of trying to harvest organs from patient showing signs of life

The New Jersey attorney general's office confirmed to Blaze News that it has launched an investigation into the NJ Sharing Network, an organ procurement organization, after nearly a dozen whistleblowers accused the group of numerous offenses, including allegedly covering up an attempted organ recovery from a patient who showed signs of life.

The NJ Sharing Network, a tax-exempt organization, was also accused of fraudulently billing Medicare, skipping hundreds of patients on the wait list, harvesting organs without appropriate consent, operating a fraudulent taxpayer-funded research program, and creating a culture of fear and retaliation.

'The only way patients will be protected is when law enforcement gets involved and prosecutes criminal activity.'

The House Committee on Ways and Means held an Oversight Subcommittee hearing on Tuesday with some whistleblowers who have reported concerning patterns among the nation's OPOs.

"I think a lot of the problem is that we are not providing the family with updates on actual neurological function and just those kinds of problems where we're using medications to chemically sedate and paralyze patients," Nyckoletta Martin, a former OPO employee, told lawmakers on Tuesday. "We're never really giving patients a chance."

Jennifer Erickson, a senior fellow for organ donation policy with the Federation of American Scientists, described the "chilling" accusations against the NJ Sharing Network as "not only extreme abuse of public trust, but also potential violations of law."

"A patient who'd been declared deceased reanimated, and according to information obtained by this committee, the CEO told staff on site they should proceed with recovery," she continued. "Several whistleblowers alleged documentation regarding the case was deleted or otherwise manipulated."

Erickson urged the committee to continue its investigation into the NJ Sharing Network and contended that the organization should be decertified.

RELATED: Organ group wanted to harvest from patient showing signs of life — then tried to cover it up, whistleblowers claim

Leon Neal/AFP via Getty Images

On November 19, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) sent a letter to the NJ Sharing Network, demanding documents and over 30 transcribed interviews with staff to investigate whistleblowers' claims further.

The committee copied the New Jersey attorney general on that letter.

When reached for comment, the AG's office confirmed to Blaze News that it was looking into the allegations.

"Our office is aware of the allegations of potential misconduct involving New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network discussed in correspondence from the U.S. House of Representatives," a spokesperson stated. "We are investigating these allegations and are committed to ensuring that the organ donation system functions appropriately and for the purpose for which it was intended. We ask anyone with information to contact the Division of Criminal Justice at 609-376-2330."

RELATED: ‘Donor may still be alive’: How organ donation groups allegedly exploit grieving families to cash in on billions

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Greg Segal, the founder and CEO of Organize, reacted to the AG's office announcement.

"After 15 years of organ donation advocacy, I have come to believe that the only way patients will be protected is when law enforcement gets involved and prosecutes criminal activity," Segal told Blaze News. "I am deeply grateful for the New Jersey attorney general. It is time to take out the trash."

Smith stated that the allegations against OPOs “are some of the most disturbing I have seen.”

“Since day one of my tenure as Ways and Means Committee chairman, I have been committed to shining a light on bad actors in the tax-exempt sector to ensure organizations are accountable to American taxpayers,” Smith told Blaze News. “From rampant fraud to putting profits ahead of patient safety, this week’s hearing made clear this is a sector in dire need of accountability and reform to restore the American people’s faith in a lifesaving industry.”

“As someone who has a family member that is a recipient of a heart transplant, I believe it is vital that Americans have trust in our nation’s organ procurement process. That is the only way we can ensure that folks will continue to donate and save lives,” Smith added.

The NJ Sharing Network did not respond to a request for comment.

Editor’s note: This article has been edited after publication to add a statement from Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!