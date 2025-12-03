'Your nightmare is finally over': Trump pardons Texas Democrat who opposed Biden's border policy

More than a year and a half after a Democrat congressman was indicted on federal charges under the Biden presidency, President Trump has announced that he will be granting an "unconditional pardon."

On Wednesday morning, President Trump announced on social media that he will be granting a "full and unconditional PARDON" for embattled Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar.

'It has tested our faith in ways we never expected, but it has not broken it. We still believe in justice.'

In the post, President Trump slammed Joe Biden for weaponizing the Department of Justice and the FBI against his political opponents — including members of his own party.

Trump suggested that Cuellar was targeted by the Biden regime because of his unflinching demands for tighter border security.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman's wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country," Trump said in the post.

"Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don't know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!"

In the Truth Social post, Trump included a letter written by the Cuellars' daughters, Christina and Catherine, who asked for a full and unconditional pardon.

In the letter, they wrote, "This ordeal has taken a deep emotional and financial toll on all of us. It has tested our faith in ways we never expected, but it has not broken it. We still believe in justice. We still believe in America — a country built on truth, fairness, and compassion, even during the hardest of times."

Cuellar and his wife were indicted on several federal charges related to bribery in May 2024, though they were never convicted.

At the time, Trump said, "Biden just Indicted Henry Cuellar because the Respected Democrat Congressman wouldn’t play Crooked Joe’s Open Border game. He was for Border Control, so they said, 'Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!' This is the way they operate."

