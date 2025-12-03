Doctor who sold ketamine to deceased 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry to be sentenced

A doctor who pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to late "Friends" actor Matthew Perry is set to be sentenced in court.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who admitted to selling the actor large doses of ketamine, will be sentenced during a hearing on Wednesday.

His lawyers have called a prison sentence 'neither necessary nor warranted.'

Plasencia, 44, is not accused of selling Perry the dose of ketamine that is believed to have killed him on October 28, 2023.

Perry had been taking lower doses of surgical anesthetic ketamine as a treatment for depression and sought more from Plasencia after his doctor denied him the amount he desired. Plasencia admitted to selling Perry higher doses of ketamine despite having knowledge of Perry's substance-abuse problems.

According to court documents, Plasencia texted another doctor saying that Perry was a "moron" who could be exploited.

“Rather than do what was best for Mr. Perry — someone who had struggled with addiction for most of his life — defendant sought to exploit Perry’s medical vulnerability for profit,” the prosecution’s sentencing memo said.

Perry struggled with addiction for many years.

U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett is expected to give Plasencia three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

His lawyers, who have asked for leniency since he has already lost his medical license, clinic, and career, have called a prison sentence "neither necessary nor warranted."

Perry's family members and others are expected to be given a chance to speak prior to the sentencing.

