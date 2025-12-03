Thug picks wrong victim to allegedly point weapon at, chase — and the tables painfully turn on him

Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office in upstate New York responded to a reported physical altercation involving a weapon in Vernon on Monday evening, officials said. Vernon is about 40 minutes east of Syracuse.

It was reported that an individual in the 3300 block of Simmons Road was acting erratically and pointed what was believed to be a handgun at two victims, officials said.

'That didn't work out so well for him apparently.'

The two victims tried to retreat into a nearby residence, but the suspect advanced toward them with the weapon, officials said.

A fight then broke out between the suspect and one of the victims, officials said, and the victim managed to get the weapon away from the suspect.

Arriving deputies took the suspect into custody without issue, officials said.

RELATED: Video: Woman pulls male intruder out of her car, throws him to the ground with ease — while her amazed husband watches

Image source: Oneida County (N.Y.) Sheriff's Office

The suspect was identified as Glenn A. Wallis, 40, of Vernon, officials said, adding that Wallis was taken to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building.

Wallis was charged with two counts of menacing in the second degree — a class A misdemeanor — along with one count of harassment in the second degree, which officials defined as a "violation."

However, officials said a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit also charged Wallis with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, which is a class D felony.

According to WUTR-TV, the weapon that Wallis was brandishing was a pistol-style pellet gun.

Wallis was then taken to and held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday, officials said.

Wallis was still behind bars Wednesday morning, according to the jail record Blaze News reviewed. The jail record also indicates that Wallis' criminal possession of a weapon charge is a "previous conviction."

Comments under WUTR's story about the incident on Yahoo News were none too kind to the arrestee:

"He appears to have brought a toy gun to an old-fashion[ed] beat down," one commenter said.

"Normal behavior for those a little further down the evolutionary ladder," another commenter wrote.

"A pellet gun? He should thank the Good Lord it didn't happen in some areas of Texas! He also looks VERY good for the circumstances, 'cause those two victims had mercy on him. There are folks who would've beat him TWICE as hard because it was a pellet gun!" another commenter stated.

"That didn't work out so well for him apparently," another commenter said.

"This is what FAFO looks like!" another commenter declared.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!