Video: Woman pulls male intruder out of her car, throws him to the ground with ease — while her amazed husband watches

Astonishing surveillance video from a Hollywood gas station shows the moment when a woman pulled a male intruder out of her car and threw him to the ground with ease.

The woman, Star Carter, was sitting in the driver's seat of her red Alfa Romeo at the gas station Tuesday when a male stranger walked up and tried to open her passenger door, KCBS-TV reported.

'It was just like that Kendrick Lamar verse [from "Peekaboo"] was playing in my head, you know like, "Bing bop boom bop boom bop bam!"'

Her husband, Michael Carter, was pumping gas at the time and was on the other side of car.

"I stood up and was like 'Get outta here!' and then I walked around this way," Michael told KCBS, motioning toward the passenger side of the car.

But after Michael got back in the passenger seat, the crook sneaked back and opened the driver-side rear door closest to the gas pump and actually got into the back seat, video shows.

"I'm wrestling with him inside the car," Michael told the station, "and I'm kinda pushing him and pushing him, and all I know is he just disappeared."

With that, Star's husband smiled and told KCBS that "I'm looking over the back, and I said, 'Oh ... ohhh!'"

Michael's, shall we say, starstruck reaction was due to the fact that his wife got out of her driver's seat, got to the back door, ripped the intruder right out the car, and tossed him to the ground.

"I don't condone violence, but I do condone self-defense," Star told KCBS in the aftermath.

Star described what song was on her brain's playlist in that moment, telling the station that "it was just like that Kendrick Lamar verse [from 'Peekaboo'] was playing in my head, you know like, 'Bing bop boom bop boom bop bam!'"

With a laugh, she added to KCBS, "That's all I remember. I'm so embarrassed."

Wisely, the intruder ran off after Star introduced him to the concrete.

But she also had some parting advice for him: "I just said, 'Don't you ever do no stupid [word redacted in KCBS video] like this again!'"

The station said the Carters actually continued their night out, going to a comedy show at the Hollywood Improv.

The couple's unsurprised daughter later told KCBS that "my mommy, she was in like fight or flight — but she definitely fought, and he definitely took flight."

Star added to the station that she believes the intruder was on drugs at the time of the incident: "I don't know what this dude is capable of doing at all."

In the end, her husband was grateful that Star stood up to the crook.



"She is indeed my hero," Michael noted to KCBS with a laugh in the aftermath. "Thank you, Star!"

