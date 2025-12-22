Allie Beth Stuckey delivers bold speech at TPUSA AmericaFest: 'Truth divides'

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey took the stage at the Turning Point USA conference and delivered a bold speech to thousands of attendees on Saturday.

Stuckey, who helms the hit Christian podcast "Relatable," challenged societal notions about the conservative movement and the Christian's role in politics.

'Truth divides. It's not always a bad thing.'

"While I do think it's important to find unity, I actually think that truth is more important than that. I think truth is more important than that," Stuckey said.

"And it's important to remember this analogy: If you're discouraged by the disagreements and the division and the debates, I understand. It can feel demoralizing, but let me tell you why this happens so much on the right, seemingly more than it happens on the left," she added.

"There is a difference in the nature of progressivism versus conservatism. Progressivism sets out to destroy, and if you are destroying something — destroying Western civilization, destroying the church, destroying the family — it does not matter how you do it. It doesn't matter what tool you hold or what material you use. As long as you are destroying whatever institution or edifice it is, that's fine. You don't really have to agree on much," Stuckey explained.

"But on the right, on the conservative side, we are trying to build something. And when you're building something, you have to agree on a lot. You have to agree on the materials used, the tools being used to build, and most importantly, you have to agree on a foundation. And if we cannot agree on a foundation, then it's going to be very hard to build something together," she said.

"But the debates and working out what that edifice looks like, of what the future of America should be, there's going to be some discomfort and division within that," Stuckey added. "Truth divides. It's not always a bad thing."

She went on to say that the job of Christians is to pull people to their side and not compromise on their principles.

RELATED: 'Incapable of being divided': Glenn Beck breaks down the importance of the Pledge of Allegiance at AmericaFest

Elsewhere in her speech, Stuckey said that politics should be one of the methods through which Christians show their love of their neighbors.

"Let me tell you, as a Christian, something that a lot of people don't want to talk about, but I know everyone in this room wants to hear and agrees with," Stuckey said.

"One way that Christians can glorify God, one way that Christians can love our neighbor as we await the perfect and sure victory of Jesus Christ is through politics. It's through politics. Politics matter because policy matters, because people matter," she added.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj stuns crowd in surprise appearance at AmericaFest, praises Trump and Vance

"Progressivism sets out to destroy. And if you are destroying something, it does not matter how you do it. But on the Right, on the conservative side, we are trying to BUILD something." - @conservmillen #AmFest2025 pic.twitter.com/OSZT4uxcGM

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 21, 2025

"Politics affects policy. Policy affects people. People are made in the image of God. People matter to God, and therefore they matter to us," Stuckey continued.

"And so Christians don't have an option, nor should we want the option not to be political," she added. "That doesn't mean that politics is the primary way or the only way that we love our neighbor, but it is a way to love our neighbor. Because our most vulnerable neighbors are affected by politics."

Vice President JD Vance and rap artist Nicki Minaj were among the more prominent speakers at the Turning Point USA conference that lasted until Sunday.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!