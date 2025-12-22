Vance refuses to throw Tucker Carlson under the bus, emphasizes America is a 'Christian nation'

Several speakers at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest offered competing and ostensibly irreconcilable views of the way forward for the MAGA coalition, in some cases identifying one another as cowards, saboteurs, or worse.

In his speech closing out the conference in Phoenix, Vice President JD Vance emphasized that "President Trump did not build the greatest coalition in politics by running his supporters through endless, self-defeating purity tests."

'Do I have disagreements with Tucker Carlson? Sure. I have disagreements with most of my friends.'

Vance, the Republican front-runner going into 2028 whom TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk endorsed last week for president, faces mounting public pressure to throw Tucker Carlson under the bus over his criticism of Israel and perceived bigotry as well as to censure Nicholas Fuentes, the head of the so-called Groypers who has been particularly critical of the vice president.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," told the Washington Post, "The reasonable actors can see that JD is being a reasonable arbiter of this debate, and that’s a really important signal to send out — that Israel is our ally. They're an important ally. They're not our only concern, though."

"I think JD understands the needs, wants, and concerns of young Americans as well, if not better than, any other leading politician in the country," added Kolvet.

"I didn't bring a list of conservatives to denounce or to deplatform," Vance told the crowd of thousands gathered on Sunday.

"We have far more important work to do than canceling each other."

The vice president underscored that the "America First movement" constitutes a big tent welcoming those who seek to make America "richer, stronger, safer, and prouder."

In a recent interview with Sohrab Ahmari, the U.S. editor of UnHerd, Vance provided some insights into why he refused to denounce Carlson or waste any time discussing Fuentes.

"Tucker's a friend of mine," he told Ahmari. "And do I have disagreements with Tucker Carlson? Sure. I have disagreements with most of my friends, especially those who work in politics. You know this. Most people who know me know this. I’m [also] a very loyal person, and I am not going to get into the business of throwing friends under the bus."

RELATED: Poll provides clear idea of who's poised to sweep 2028 Republican presidential primary

Photo by Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Vance noted further that "the idea that Tucker Carlson — who has one of the largest podcasts in the world, who has millions of listeners, who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election, who supported me in the 2024 election — the idea that his views are somehow completely anathema to conservatism, that he has no place in the conservative movement, is frankly absurd."

As for Fuentes, Vance intimated that a condemnation of the 27-year-old host of "America First" podcast wasn't worthwhile.

"[Fuentes'] influence within Donald Trump's administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated, and frankly, it's overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America's relationship with Israel," Vance said in the interview.

'Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t.'

While the vice president maintains that Israel is an "important ally," he indicated that he welcomes substantive disagreements with the Middle Eastern nation as well as debates at home about American foreign policy.

Vance told Ahmari that anti-Semitism and all forms of ethnic hatred "have no place in the conservative movement" but noted that "if you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it."

RELATED: DEI hustlers lash out after Trump official solicits discrimination complaints from white men

Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images

Although recognizing Fuentes as an apparent sideshow to an important conversation, Vance did make a point of telling Ahmari, "Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is [former Biden press secretary] Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s**t."

On the theme of America First's genuine spirit of inclusion, the vice president made clear in his AmericaFest speech that the Trump administration and the broader movement supporting it has "relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs."

"In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white any more. And if you're an Asian, you don't have to talk around your skin color when you're applying for college, because we judge people based on who they are, not on ethnicity and things they can't control," said Vance. "We don't persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot."

'It is better to die a patriot than live a coward.'

In addition to risking offense with his acknowledgement that white Americans needn't apologize for their pigmentation and with his refusal to betray a friend, Vance realized the fears articulated in recent years by liberals and anti-Christian activists by noting in his speech that "the only thing that has truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, we always will be, a Christian nation."

For the benefit of those who might strategically misconstrue his meaning, Vance clarified that Americans don't have to be Christian but that "Christianity is America's creed," despite the decades-long campaign by the left to remove Christianity from public life.

"That creed motivated our understanding of natural law and rights, our sense of duty to one’s neighbor, the conviction that the strong must protect the weak, and the belief in individual conscience," continued the vice president. "Even our famously American idea of religious liberty is a Christian concept."

The vice president noted further that the "fruits of true Christianity" are good men like his murdered friend, Charlie Kirk.

"The fruits of true Christianity are good husbands, patient fathers, builders of great things, and slayers of dragons," said Vance. "And yes, men who are willing to die for a principle if that's what God asks them to do. Because so many of us recognize that it is better to die a patriot than live a coward."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!