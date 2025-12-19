DEI hustlers lash out after Trump official solicits discrimination complaints from white men

In his damning Dec. 15 article in Compact magazine titled "The Lost Generation," Los Angeles-based writer Jacob Savage detailed the disenfranchisement of white male Millennials and their systematic exclusion from various industries, especially academia, entertainment, medicine, the news media, and tech.

While America has long been reckoning with the fallout of the DEI war on meritocracy, Savage's viral article — which journalist Matt Taibbi indicated was initially accepted by the Atlantic on the condition that it avoid making the bigger societal point — crystallized for many, with the help of statistics and personal accounts, the extent and true impact of that racist campaign.

'This was an injustice, plain and simple.'

After Vice President JD Vance weighed in on the article and the discrimination discussed therein, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chairwoman Andrea Lucas released a video on social media imploring white men to seek damages — a video that Vance subsequently shared.

"Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws," said Lucas, a Republican critic of DEI and mother of two who was appointed to lead the EEOC by President Donald Trump in January.

The EEOC is the sole federal agency authorized to probe and litigate against private companies for violations of federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

RELATED: 'Enough white guys already': The war on white men because of DEI in the working world exposed in damning report

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Image

Lucas, who previously noted that Savage's article told "a story chock full of unlawful discrimination," said in the video that it was imperative that those keen on taking action contact the EEOC as soon as possible, as "time limits are typically strict for filing a claim."

The EEOC chairwoman also noted in a follow-up message, "You may have waived your right to money, but you still have the right to blow the whistle and participate in the EEOC process — and EEOC can sue on behalf of a class."

Lucas has made no secret of her contempt for DEI.

In a May 2024 speech — nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. Harvard/UNC, banning race-based college admission — Lucas stated:

Race or sex cannot be even a plus factor, a tiebreaker, or a tipping point in the employment context. People sometimes think that race or sex can be part of the equation for an employment decision if race or sex is not the sole factor, the exclusive factor, or the deciding factor. That is dead wrong. If race or sex was all or part of an employer's motivation, that violates federal employment law.

She noted during the Q&A following her remarks that "many employers, by doing lazy, high-level virtue signaling, paint-by-numbers DEI, have mass discrimination."

Proponents of the DEI regime were evidently prickled by Lucas' latest remarks.

David Glasgow, executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at the NYU School of Law, told the Associated Press that Lucas' recent posts demonstrate a "fundamental misunderstanding of what DEI is."

"It's really much more about creating a culture in which you get the most out of everyone who you're bringing on board, where everyone experiences fairness and equal opportunity, including white men and members of other groups," Glasgow said. "If DEI has been this engine of discrimination against white men, I have to say it hasn't really been doing a very good job at achieving that."

RELATED: Trump takes a wrecking ball to the woke campus economy

Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Image

Jenny Yang, a former EEOC chairwoman who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, similarly complained, suggesting it was "problematic" for Lucas to speak out about the disenfranchisement of white men.

"It suggests some sort of priority treatment," said Yang, who served as deputy assistant to former President Joe Biden for so-called racial justice and equity. "That's not something that sounds to me like equal opportunity for all."

Hours ahead of Lucas sharing her video to social media, Vice President JD Vance noted on X that Savage's article was "an incredible piece that describes the evil of DEI and its consequences."

"A lot of people think DEI is lame diversity seminars or racial slogans at NFL games," Vance wrote. "In reality, it was a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men."

"This is why the Trump administration has so dedicated itself to eradicating racist discrimination. We've eliminated funding for DEI, required government grantees to certify that they're not engaged in DEI, fired a number of DEI employees, and asked the great [Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon] to aggressively prosecute all forms of racial discrimination," the vice president continued. "For too many Democrat leaders, racial discrimination was bad unless it targeted white men. This was an injustice, plain and simple."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!