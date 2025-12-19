VIDEO: Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance for president

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk announced her endorsement of Vice President JD Vance for president in 2028 during her Thursday speech at the AmericaFest conference.

Vance will speak on Sunday at the conference organized by Turning Point USA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk in 2012.

'If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee.'

"We're gonna ensure that President Trump has Congress for all four years," she said. "We are going to get my husband's friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible!"

The thousands at the conference in Phoenix, Arizona, responded with resounding applause.

Vance has not said if he's running for president yet, but he's seen as a prominent front-runner for the nomination.

"My attitude is, the American people elected me to be vice president," he said in October. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let's handle it then."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also considered a potential presidential candidate, said that he would support Vance if the vice president ran for the Oval Office.

"If JD Vance runs for president, he's going to be our nominee, and I'll be one of the first people to support him," Rubio said to Vanity Fair.

Vance has said Kirk's organization was pivotal in the re-election of Trump in 2024.

"So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene. He didn't just help us win in 2024; he helped us staff the entire government," he said.

