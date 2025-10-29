JD Vance responds to the possibility of Vance-Rubio presidential ticket

Vice President JD Vance had a very warm response to the idea of running for president with his "best friend" Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State.

Vance made the comments while speaking on the “Pod Force One” podcast from the New York Post. He said President Donald Trump suggested the idea of a Vance-Rubio ticket during a lunch a few months prior.

'A lot of the good work that we've been able to do as an administration is because we're all able to work together.'

"I mentioned it to the secretary in jest, but it feels so premature because we're still so early," Vance said.

He went on to say that he was focused on the main problem plaguing Americans.

"We've got to make life more affordable for American citizens," he added. "Again, we've chipped away at that problem, but there's a lot more work to do there. So, my attitude is, the American people elected me to be vice president. I'm gonna work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months."

Vance is the clear front-runner for the next Republican presidential candidate in recent polling.

"If we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let's handle it then," Vance continued. "But let's at least get through the next couple of years and do good work for the American people before we talk about politics."

When asked if playing second fiddle to the vice president would cause "tension" between the two, Vance called Rubio his "best friend in the administration" and said there would be no problem at all.

"He and I work a lot together," Vance said. "A lot of the good work that we've been able to do as an administration is because we're all able to work together."

