White House hammers Jen Psaki over comments about JD Vance's wife: 'Circle back on that, moron'

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki got a brutal slap-down from the White House over comments she made about Usha Vance, the wife of the vice president.

The MSNBC host was mocking the vice president during an interview on the "I've Had It" podcast when she implied that his wife needed to be rescued from their marriage.

'A dumbass who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things.'

"The little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said of the vice president.

"I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here; we'll save you!" she added.

"Agreed! Yes!" replied one of the podcast hosts.

"And that he's willing to do anything to get there," Psaki continued. "... He’s scarier [than Trump] in certain ways, in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him."

White House director of communications Steven Cheung slammed Psaki in a post on social media that included a video of the podcast exchange.

"Jen Psuki [sic] must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. @jrpsaki is a dumbass who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things," he wrote.

"Circle back on that, moron," Cheung added.

Psaki was mocked by many on the right for overusing the phrase "circle back" during media briefings to avoid answering difficult questions for the Biden administration.

Many from the right criticized Psaki for ridiculing the Vance marriage on social media.

Psaki and the liberal podcast hosts went on to opine that the vice president didn't have the "rizz" to carry the Trump movement on his own. Rizz is a slang term invented by the youths to refer to attractiveness or charisma.

