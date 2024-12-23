‘Incapable of being divided’: Glenn Beck breaks down the importance of the Pledge of Allegiance at AmericaFest

Most of us grew up placing our right hands over our hearts and proudly standing to pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America in our public school classrooms every morning — but did we ever stop to think about why we were saying what we were saying?

For those who haven’t, Glenn Beck set the record straight in an incredible speech he gave at AmFest this past weekend.

To begin, Glenn explains, "I pledge" is a “promise.” The promise, “allegiance,” is “loyalty” to the flag, which is a “symbol of our country.”

And “to the republic,” Glenn says, represents a “state in which supreme power rests with the people."

“For which it stands, one nation," he says, “a land, any land, a people collected in any land that are aware of their unity. You can’t have a country unless you’re aware of our unity. And what brings us together? That’s what we have forgotten. God. A Creator. Indivisible, incapable of being divided.”

“Liberty and justice for all. Free from despotic rule with equal and just laws for not just me, but all. This is what we pledge. It’s not about the flag. If you want to find out if somebody truly is on our side, you look for these things. You look for someone who is truly taking a solemn promise to stand with loyalty to a republic, a state, which its supreme power rests with all of us,” he continues.

“We will remain firm and steadfast to defend these things. We believe in a Creator. If you don’t believe in a Creator, I don’t know how you can truly understand America, because we are different,” he continues, adding, “We’re different than the rest of the world.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.