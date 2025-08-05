Jasmine Crockett calls Trump a 'piece of s**t' during rant at left-wing rally

A Texan Democrat insulted President Donald Trump while advocating for greater oversight on gifts to Supreme Court justices during an unhinged rant at a left-wing rally.

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett made the comments while yelling to an audience at the MoveOn rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

'In a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this.'

"Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of s**t, OK? We know that!" she said to wild applause from the audience.

"Yes, he is! He is! He is! But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this," she added. "But he's been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He's been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit!"

She called for increasing the ethics requirements for the Supreme Court.

"They are the highest court in the lands, and they have no ethics guardrails. Now you go down to the lower courts, and they do. How much sense does that make?" she yelled.

Video of the insult was posted to social media, where it was widely circulated.

The left-wing Democrat won the U.S. House seat for the 30th district in Texas in 2022 and has since become a media firebrand for her foul-mouthed outbursts.

In March, she orated another expletive-filled polemic against Republicans while speaking to a left-wing activist.

"I don't even know why we're fighting with Greenland. Why we fightin' with Greenland, we fightin' with Canada, we fightin' with Mexico — yet we're in love with Putin?!" she shouted.

"What is happening? Like, this is not America! This is a terrible nightmare!" she added. "Somebody slap me and wake me the f**k up, 'cuz I'm ready to get on with it!"

