What Texas Dems are now saying after arrest warrants were issued for fleeing the state

The Democrats who fled Texas to deny a quorum for the Texas state House to proceed with its special session say they are willing to face the consequences for their unexcused absence.

On Monday, with the state legislators having not returned to Texas, a motion was passed to issue arrest warrants for the absent members. The out-of-state lawmakers are also facing fines and investigations to see if bribery charges can be brought against them.

'Perhaps we can reach, you know, an agreement to not do this.'

"We‘re here in Illinois, correct, and we plan to stay as long as it takes. You‘ve just heard that the special session lasts until August 19th. That‘s the very least time that we expect to be out here," state Rep. Lulu Flores told CNN on Tuesday.

"We are taking it a day at a time, a session at a time. We will wait to see what the governor decides to do. Once this special session ends ... he can call subsequent special sessions. However, the mood of the nation is — and we’ve heard from other states that are willing to take action — so perhaps we can reach, you know, an agreement to not do this," she continued.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As for the threat of fines and potential bribery charges, Flores said she is not taking any money to pay for the fines. She said everyone left knowing full well what they could face for not partaking in the special session.

During a press conference, state Rep. Ramón Romero said he and others are willing to "pay that price" for the United States.

"There are others that are saying and warning us that they’re going to arrest us or make us pay fines. I’ll pay that price for America. And I think everyone behind me would say they would do the same," he explained.

Another Texas representative, Ron Reynolds, said he and his colleagues might not go back for a long time, even "if it’s two weeks to run out the clock for this first called special session and any other special sessions that Gov. Abbott may call."

Illinois does have a notoriously gerrymandered map for House districts, as noted by former state Rep. Jeanne Ives (R).

