What you’re not being told about Israel, Gaza, and the UN

Why does the mainstream media perpetuate the narrative of starving Gazans, when right now, there are hundreds of pallets of food and medicine sitting undistributed?

Mark Levin plays recent video footage capturing thousands of pounds of aid sitting untouched on pallets and in semis along Gaza’s borders.

“Of course, the U.N. is doing what the U.N. does. The U.N. works with Hamas. Hamas sells the food. Hamas uses it to extort, to threaten Palestinians there. They're shooting Palestinians alive who are starving who want food,” he says.

Israel is responsible for much of the aid being sent to Gaza, but the mainstream media buries this fact and instead spreads the narrative that Israel is guilty of war crimes.

Levin plays a soundbite from U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s interview with Bari Weiss on “The Free Press,” during which they addressed this issue.

Weiss pointed out that “in the New York Times, articles pairing Israel and genocide reached levels more than nine times higher than the peak for Rwanda, in which 800,000 people were murdered in 100 days.”

“What is going on here?” she asked Huckabee.

“To say that Israel has been involved in something like that is recklessly irresponsible, and it is factually off-the-charts untrue,” he answered.

“You really are hearkening back to the very foundation of what led to the Holocaust.”

Of course, another holocaust is exactly what Hamas and other Islamist groups aim for, but they’re sneaky about how they go about it. They project their own genocidal intentions on Israel.

Levin plays a clip from MEMRI capturing former ISIS official and current Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa declaring that “outlaw groups” — Druze and Christians — are slaughtering the innocent Bedouins.

The truth is the Bedouins are “terrorists that the army is supporting,” who are “slaughtering the Jews and Christians,” says Levin.

“The Israelis had to intervene to defend these people and to protect them. That's exactly what took place. The Bedouins are being urged and others to slaughter them,” he clarifies. “So this guy [Ahmed al-Sharaa] is so devious, so evil, and yet we put our money with him, hoping that he can turn Syria into some kind of a diverse democracy.”

