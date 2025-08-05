Elon Musk made striking political contributions during his falling-out with Trump, filings show

New campaign funding filings show that Elon Musk was supportive of pro-Trump and pro-Republican efforts even as he was falling away from both in public.

Musk had headed up the Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration and enthusiastically supported the agenda of President Donald Trump. That relationship soured in July, and the tech billionaire appeared to pull back from politics.

Musk donated $5 million to the MAGA Inc. super PAC and another $10 million to two groups working to win or keep congressional seats for Republicans.

As he was criticizing Trump and the Republicans, Musk was also donating $15 million to pro-Republican political action committees, according to newly released reporting records.

He had said publicly in May that he was done giving to political campaigns after donating $288 million to support Republican victories in the 2024 election.

"I think I've done enough," Musk said about his donations. "If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I do not currently see a reason."

He then began suggesting that he would start a third party to compete with Republicans and Democrats. Musk had expressed deep disappointment that the "big, beautiful bill" passed by Republicans didn't do enough to cut the deficit, though supporters of the president said the bill funded the Trump agenda.

Musk most recently was given a $26 billion pay package from Tesla, making him the highest paid CEO in history.

While $10 million is a large sum of money to most people, it is a very small percentage of Musk's net worth. If an American with a median net worth of $193,000 made the same percentage contribution, it would be about $5.47.

