Elon Musk responds with 3-word message after SpaceX Starship rocket explodes into massive fireball

Video cameras captured the moment that a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded into a fireball at the Starbase facility in Texas on Wednesday evening.

The company said in a statement on social media that the rocket known as Ship 36 was preparing for its 10th flight test when it experienced a "major anomaly" while on the test stand.

'Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials.'

"A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for," SpaceX said.

"Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area," the company added.

Musk appeared to respond to the explosion in a three-word message on X, the social media platform he also owns.

"Just a scratch," he wrote.

RELATED: Elon Musk expresses regret over comments about Trump after deleting most provocative tweets: 'Love to see this'

He also retweeted a post reading, "RIP Ship 36," with a meme about the explosion.

Critics on the left have accused Musk of ignoring deleterious effects from his space endeavors on the local community. Others said that his joining the Trump administration at the Department of Government Efficiency was motivated by the opportunity to undermine agencies that were regulating his companies.

Musk has since ended his time at DOGE and returned to managing his companies, which have been the subject of violent protests and vandalism from the left.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!