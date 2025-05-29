Elon Musk formally departs from DOGE following a tumultuous tenure

Elon Musk is officially stepping down from President Donald Trump's administration after 128 days of heading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Although his tenure was brief, Musk had his fair share of controversy and criticism from legacy media, even bucking the administration at times. Despite the dramatic saga, Musk was celebrated and commended by the administration and its allies after he announced his departure.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk announced Wednesday night. "The DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

'A grateful nation thanks you.'

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Whether it's outrage over the United States Agency for International Development or the scandal surrounding the teenage engineer formally known as "Big Balls" and all the subsequent trolling, the DOGE has been a constant fan for the flames of controversy. Most recently, Musk defied the administration and expressed disapproval over Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which barely passed the House last week.

Nevertheless, administration officials and MAGA allies praised Musk and his mission at the DOGE.

"The work DOGE has done to eliminate government waste and corruption — the rot embedded deep within Washington — is among the most valuable services ever rendered to government," White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said. "And the work has only just begun."

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Thank you, Elon Musk," Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk said. "A grateful nation thanks you. You changed the culture of the federal government for the better — an incredibly difficult feat — a legacy that will have ramifications for many, many administrations to come."

